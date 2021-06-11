File for DPP over ramming of Garda patrol car in Knocknacarra

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP over the ramming of a Garda patrol car in Knocknacarra.

The incident took place at Altan on the Western Distributor Road at around 8.30 on Wednesday evening.

Gardai approached a black Audi A5 and activated blue lights – at which point the driver drove at speed directly into the marked patrol car.

He then fled the scene at high speed, with the vehicle later found abandoned in the Knocknacarra area.

The incident left two Gardai injured, but neither required hospitalisation.

A man in his 40’s was arrested in connection with the incident but he’s since been released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.