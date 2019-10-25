File for DPP over major drugs haul in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is to be prepared for the D.P.P in connection with a major drugs find in Ballinasloe.

Two men were arrested yesterday after 200 thousand euro worth of drugs were discovered in a wooded area near the town.

Gardai are describing the operation in Ballinasloe as being part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the West.

Late last evening, members of the Galway Divisional Drug Unit conducted searches of a wooded area near the town, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

They discovered €200 thousand worth of cannabis and cocaine, which was stored in several containers buried in the ground.

Two men were arrested in connection with the investigation and detained at Mill Street Garda Station, but have since been released with a file to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It’s understood that Gardai currently have no plans for further arrests over the discovery.