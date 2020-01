Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is to be sent to the DPP over the seizure of €140 thousand worth of Heroin in Loughrea on Friday.

The discovery was made when Gardai attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search of a car at 11.25pm on Friday.

Heroin worth an estimated €140 thousand was seized and a 41 year old man was arrested at the scene.

He’s since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.