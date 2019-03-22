File for DPP over East Galway drugs seizure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to a drugs seizure in East Galway yesterday.

Two men in their 20s and 40s were arrested at the scene in a targeted operation by the Galway Garda Divisional Drugs Unit, Loughrea gardaí and the dog unit.

One man was released earlier today without charge pending a file to the DPP.

The second man was released without charge in relation to the same incident in East Galway, however gardaí have detained him in relation to a separate matter.

He appeared before Galway Circuit Court today and will remain in custody until he appears before the same court again next Tuesday.