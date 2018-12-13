Current track
File for DPP over death of woman on Portumna farm

13 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions over the death of a woman at a farm in Portumna earlier this year.

A man being questioned by Gardai was released without charge last evening.

The man aged in his 50s was arrested in the county on Tuesday and detained at Loughrea garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

75 year old Chrissie Treacy died after being struck by an agricultural vehicle at the farm at Boula on the 27th of April.

She lived alone at the dairy farm and was being assisted by a relative at the time of the incident.

