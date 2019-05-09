File for DPP over alleged sexual assault at Tully Cross

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old female at Tully Cross Renvyle Clifden.

The incident is alleged to have taken place last Sunday, May 5th.

The teen was detained at Clifden Garda Station under the provision of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The male was later released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions .

No further comment is being made by Gardai owing to the nature of the investigation.