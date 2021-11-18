File for DPP in connection with Eyre Square fireworks incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in connection with last month’s Eyre Square fireworks incident in which a young woman was seriously injured

The 19 year old woman was sitting at a bus stop near the taxi rank at the top of Eyre Square when she was struck in the face by an illegal firework in the early hours of October 22nd.

Gardaí yesterday arrested a man in his 20s as part of the investigation into the incident which left the young woman hospitalised.

He was then detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a South Dublin Garda station.

The man has since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.