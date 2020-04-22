File for DPP following drug seizure in Bushy Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions after Gardai seized €21,000 worth of suspected cocaine following a routine traffic stop in the Bushy Park area of the city on Monday evening.

Two men were arrested in relation to the incident.

A man aged in his 20s was released without charge following the incident with a file to be prepared for the DPP.

The second man aged in his 30s was released without charge last evening, with a file also to be prepared for the DPP.