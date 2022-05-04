File for DPP following cannabis seizure in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP after Gardaí seized €30,000 worth of cannabis in the Knocknacarra area yesterday (May 3).

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house in the Knocknacarra area on foot of a search warrant.

A man in his 50’s was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.