Galway Bay fm newsroom – The two women and man arrested in connection with the seizure of approximately €72,500 of cocaine and €10,265 cash following a search operation in Galway yesterday have all been released without charge

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Members of the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched homes in the Headford Road and Menlo areas.

The drugs and cash seized will be sent for analysis, and investigations are ongoing.