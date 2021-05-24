File for DPP after Gardaí seize €20,000 worth of cannabis in city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP after €20 thousand worth of cannabis was seized in the city.

It’s after uniformed Gardaí from Mill Street searched a house in an estate in the Murrough area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

During the search, suspected cannabis herb worth €20 thousand euro was discovered.

Two men – both in their 20’s – were arrested at the scene and taken to the Garda regional headquarters in Renmore.

They’re since been released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.