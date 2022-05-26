File for DPP after Garda drug seizure in east of city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following a drug seizure in the east of the city.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a premises on the east side of the Galway city yesterday (May 25).

Quantities of suspected cannabis, cocaine and MDMA, with a combined value of 13,000 euro were seized in the course of the search, along with €2,330 in cash.

A man in his 20’s was arrested at the scene.

He was detained for questioning under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, at the North Western HQ, on the Dublin Road.

The man has since been released and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.