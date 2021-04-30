File for DPP after €18 thousand worth of cocaine seized in city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions after €18 thousand worth of cocaine was seized in the city.

The discovery was made following the search of a house in the Headford Road area by the Divisional Drugs Unit on Thursday afternoon.

A number of bags of suspected cocaine – with a value totalling €18 thousand – were seized and a man in his mid-20s was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to the Garda Regional Headquarters in Renmore but has since been released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP and investigations are ongoing.