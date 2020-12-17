File for DPP after crack cocaine and heroin seized in Galway city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions after suspected crack cocaine and heroin were seized in Galway city

A man was arrested in connection with the seizure of 34 thousand 500 euro worth of crack cocaine and heroin by the Divisional Drugs Unit in Galway

During the course of a search of a property on College Road last night, officers discovered crack cocaine worth 26,000 euro, heroin worth 8,500 and 4,000 euro in cash.

A man in his mid 20s was arrested in connection with the find.

He has since been released and a file is being prepared for the director of public prosecutions.