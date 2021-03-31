File for DPP after cocaine, cannabis and cash seized in city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP after Gardaí seized cocaine, cannabis and cash during a seach of a house in the city.

The search was carried out yesterday after Gardai discovered a significant amount of cocaine on two men in the city centre.

Early yesterday afternoon, Gardaí discovered almost €6 thousand worth of cocaine on two men at Presentation Road.

A follow up search of a property at Headford Road uncovered €20 thousand worth of cannabis, over €2 thousand worth of cocaine, and almost €1,900 in cash.

Both men, one in his 20’s and the other in his teens, were arrested.

Both have been released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the DPP.

A male juvenille who was also arrested has been released for consideration of inclusion in the Juvenille Diversion Programme.