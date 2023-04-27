File for DPP after cocaine and cannabis seized at house in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is to be sent to the DPP after cocaine and cannabis were seized at a house in the city

Gardaí seized over €25,000 drugs and arrested a man at the scene following the search by the Divisional Drugs Unit

In the course of the search, approximately €20,000 cannabis and €5,000 cocaine were discovered and seized.

The drugs will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man in his forties has since been released, and a file is now being prepared for the DPP.