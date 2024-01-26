Figures show highest annual number of new homes in Galway in well over a decade

The number of new homes built in Galway last year was the highest annual total since the CSO data series began in 2011.

Figures released by the CSO show that in total, 1,321 new homes were built in 2023 – 358 in Galway City and 963 in Galway County

The upward trend in Galway is reflected nationally with the number of new homes delivered last year the highest since 2008, with 32,695 new homes completed