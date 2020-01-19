Figures reveal UHG made 1.4 million euro in car parking charges last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway made 1.4 million euro from its car parking charges last year.

According to the Sunday Independent, the HSE collected almost 12 million euro from hospital car parks across the country during 2019.

The 11.7 million figure is slightly down compared to 2017, when 12.8 million was earned at 33 of the country’s public hospitals.

UHG was the second top earner in the country following Cork University Hospital which collected 2.6 million euro from its visitors.

Parking fees at Dublin hospitals were the highest, with the Mater charging 15 euro per day.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association is calling for the charges to be abolished.