Figures reveal homes far short of affordable for single Galway workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A single worker in Galway on a typical salary falls far short of being able to afford a mortgage on a home.

In Galway, a worker on the median income with a 20 percent deposit could obtain a maximum mortgage of €176 thousand – compared to a median house price of €222 thousand.

The median is a different measurement from the average, and is much more reflective of what a typical worker earns.

That’s according to an analysis of data from the CSO, which reveals that single workers can only afford homes in 7 out of 26 counties nationwide, and while Galway is not among them the four other Connaught counties are included – Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Leitrim.

The other three counties where a single worker on a median wage with a 20 percent deposit could afford a home are Cavan, Donegal and Longford.

Kieran McQuinn, a research professor at the ESRI, says the result illustrates Ireland’s high property prices.