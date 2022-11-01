Figures reveal crime levels recorded at Garda stations across Galway

GBFM Newsroom – New figures have revealed the level of crime being recorded at Garda stations across Galway in recent years.

Analysis by the Irish Independent finds 40 percent nationwide recorded more criminal offences last year than they did pre-pandemic.

The breakdown covers 564 stations across the country between 2017 and 2021.

In Galway, Mill Street unsurprisingly had the highest number of crimes recorded.

But numbers dropped considerably over the five year period – from 4,200 to 3,500.

Outside the city, many stations remained broadly similar.

For some, the numbers of crimes recorded are so low that even a minor change can represent a large swing in either direction.

Some of the more notable changes include significant increases at stations in Salthill, Spiddal, Clifden, Inverin, Kilronan, Rosmuc, Monivea, Oughterard, Portumna, and Moylough

Meanwhile, many stations went the opposite direction, recording significant decreases in crimes reported.

They include Ahascragh, Ballinasloe, Gort, Tuam, Headford, Oranmore, Kilimor, Kinvara, Loughrea, Maam, Mountbellew, and Recess.