Fidelity Investments to roll out 60 new jobs in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fidelity Investments is to roll out 60 new jobs in Galway.

The Ballybrit based fintech firm will further grow its national footprint by beginning a recruitment drive for 60 new fulltime positions in Galway and 30 in Dublin.

Recruitment is underway with the company hoping to have all positions filled within the first half of 2021.

The new roles will include java engineers , full stack engineers and quality engineers and will bring the total number of staff in Galway to 440.

The latest team expansion follows on from the addition of 100 new roles last year.

The organisation in Ireland has grown steadily from a workforce of 400 in 2013 to 1,300 today.

Lorna Martyn is Head of Technology at Fidelity Investments – she says expedited hiring and virtual onboarding will ensure the new team members are closely integrated during the ongoing pandemic.