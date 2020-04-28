Fidelity Investments to create 30 jobs at Galway base

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fidelity Investments is creating 100 new jobs at its bases in Ballybrit in Galway and in Dublin.

Fidelity Investments, a private company with its headquarters in Boston, is hiring technologists in both cities.

The vast majority of the roles will be for software engineers with up to 30 positions to be rolled out in Galway.

Fidelity already has 1,100 staff in Ireland, who continue to work from home during the current Covid-19 outbreak.

It has 350 staff employed at its Ballybrit base.

The company says its committed to the changing needs of its clients during the coronavirus crisis.

Lorna Martin is Head of Technology with Fidelity Investments – she says all hiring and on-boarding will be carried out virtually…