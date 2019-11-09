Fibre broadband to go live in several areas in South Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fibre broadband is to go live in several areas in South Connemara in the coming weeks.

That’s according to Galway West Deputy Eamon Ó Cuív, who says provider Eir has confirmed the move.

He says fibre broadband services will go live in Carna, Cill Chiaráin and Rosmuc following recent works on exchanges in the region.

Residents can see if their local area is included in the roll-out by visiting “fibre rollout.ie”.

Fianna Fail Deputy Ó Cuív says while fibre broadband is a welcome move, many people in these areas will still be relying on the National Broadband Plan.