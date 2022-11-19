Fibre broadband ready for order in Athenry and Gort as part of the National Broadband Ireland network

5,000 premises in Athenry and Gort are now available to order or pre-order broadband on the National Broadband Ireland network.

This has been announced by National Broadband Ireland, the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the Government.

The National Broadband Ireland network is now live in Athenry where 2,497 premises can place an order for high-speed broadband and also in Gort where 2,445 homes, businesses and farms can join the network.

This brings the total number of premises in Galway that can order broadband from a National Broadband Ireland provider to just over 10,500.

Over 40,000 premises in County Galway are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see National Broadband Ireland deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms and schools.

As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, County Galway will receive €153m of Government investment under the NBP.

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at?www.nbi.ie?to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progresses in their area.