Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-based production company Fíbín Media is to launch its new state of the art production studio tomorrow (7/12).

The new studio contains 130 square metres of floor space, and is located in Tully in Connemara.

It will offer a new home for Fíbín to create TV shows for young people through English and Irish.

Fíbín founder and CEO is Darach O Tuairisg.