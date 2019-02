Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte has declared she will seek nomination to contest the European elections for this region.

Deputy Rabbitte made the announcement at the party’s Athenry-Oranmore selection convention for local elections at the Raheen Woods Hotel last night.

To hear from Deputy Rabbitte, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11, 12 and 1…