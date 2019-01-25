Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Fianna Fail to hold Loughrea selection convention tonight

Written by on 25 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fail is to hold its selection convention for the Loughrea electoral area tonight.

The selection will take place at the Loughrea Hotel at 8.30pm.

The 5 candidates put forward for nomination are Shane Curley, a teacher from Loughrea, retired Garda Sergeant Pat Flanagan originally from Kilnadeema, farmer Peter Gohery from Eyrecourt, former county councillor Michael Regan from Ballinakill and sitting Councillor Ivan Canning from Portumna.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Delay in vote on directly-elected mayor for Galway

25 January 2019

0 0

Man due in court next month over Ballinasloe cocaine seizure

25 January 2019

0 0

Forensic collision investigators examine scene of fatal crash in Kilrickle

25 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Man due in court next month over Ballinasloe cocaine seizure

Thumbnail
Previous post

Vodafone Release Short Film Ahead of the Guinness Six Nations

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend