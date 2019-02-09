Fianna Fail to chose Connemara North election candidates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil will select its candidates to contest the local election in the Connemara North constituency at a convention tomorrow evening. (Sun 10/2)

Three names are being put forward for two slots on the ticket.

It’s understood sitting councillor Séamus Walsh will automatically go on the ticket as he is the only candidate in the east of the constituency.

However, members will have to vote which candidate to choose in the west of the consituency – Josie Conneely from Mannin or Gerry King from Errislannan.

The selection convention will begin at Peacockes Hotel Maam Cross at 6p.m