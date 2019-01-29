Current track
Fianna Fail selects four candidates to run in Gort Kinvara electoral area

29 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fail has selected four candidates to run in the new electoral area of Gort Kinvara.

The party held its selection convention at the Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort last night.

Four candidates have been selected to run on the ticket in May, after their nominations went forward uncontested without a vote.

They are sitting councillors Gerry Finnerty and Michael Fahy who are currently in the Loughrea area, Martina Kinane who will be switching from the Athenry/Oranmore area and new candidate Kevin Fahey from Kilbeacanty.

Last night’s party convention was the first contested by Cllr Michael Fahy in 14 years as he has been serving as an independent cllr in that period and was accepted back into Fianna Fail just before Christmas.

