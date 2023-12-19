Galway Bay FM

19 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Fianna Fáil leader makes it clear he doesn’t agree with comments on refugee intake made by his Cllrs Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh

Share story:
Fianna Fáil leader makes it clear he doesn’t agree with comments on refugee intake made by his Cllrs Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh

The Tánaiste says he doesn’t agree with comments made by a Connemara councillor from his party that “the inn is full”.

Fianna Fáil’s Noel Thomas made the remark following a fire at a hotel in Rosscahill due to house asylum seekers this week

He urged the government to re-examine its immigration policy and stop accommodating asylum seekers in remote areas.

Fianna Fáil’s Rules and Procedures committee is to examine comments made by both Cllr Thomas and Cllr Seamus Walsh

However in advance of the committee’s findings, party leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin made a firm statement on why we must strongly oppose criminal activity:

 

 

Share story:

Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in investigation into Rosscahill fire

Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in the investigation into Rosscahill fire A major criminal investigatio...

Thousands of euro worth of jewellery stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge

Thousands of euro worth of jewellery has been stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge. The incident took place just after 11 yesterday morning at the premises ...

Tuam artist designs President Higgins' Christmas Card

An artist and graphic designer from Tuam has designed this year’s Christmas Card for President Michael D. Higgins. Michael O’Dwyer was asked p...

Gardai investigate serious assault in Eyre Square

No arrests have yet been made in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Eyre Square in the early hours of Friday. A man received a punch from a ma...