Fianna Fáil Galway West TD O’Cuiv veers away from party stance on Sinn Féin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says his party’s refusal to consider a coalition with Sinn Fein is ignoring the voice of the electorate.

Fianna Fail Leader Micháel Martin has stated he will not enter Government with Sinn Fein – as has Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar.

All eyes are now on a coalition of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party to form the next Government.

However, Deputy O’ Cuiv admits while he may not personally like Sinn Fein in Government, the proposal fails to recognise that people clearly voted for change.

He adds that while his views are a minority within Fianna Fail, he feels dissenting voices are important in looking towards the future.

Deputy O’Cuiv says the electorate sent a clear message at the polls and their views must be considered.

Deputy O’Cuiv says another election should be avoided – and feels a grand coalition between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Sinn Fein should be considered – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…