16 April 2024

Fianna Fail Cllr Colm Keaveney withdraws from local elections

Fianna Fail County Cllr Colm Keaveney, who is facing a charge of drug driving, has withdrawn from the local elections

The party has confirmed the three other sitting councillors in the area Mary Hoade, Donagh Killilea and Joe Sheridan have been selected to contest the June 7 election.

The selection convention, held at the West Wing in Tuam, proposed the addition of Tom Quirke of Abbeyknockmoy as the fourth candidate

This was endorsed by both the meeting, which was chaired by Galway West Deputy Eamon O Cuiv, and the three outgoing councillors

Deputy O Cuiv paid tribute to Cllr Keaveney for his work locally as he was stepping back from a long career in political life at both local and national level.

Former Galway East TD Colm Keaveney is charged with one count of driving with cocaine in his system

The 53-year-old with an address at Kilcreevanty is due back in court on June 11th

