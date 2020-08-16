Fianna Fáil City Councillors formally request audit of Galway 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil councillors at Galway City Council have written to the Comptroller and Auditor General, requesting that a full audit of Galway 2020 is conducted.

In the letter seen by Galway Bay fm news, the group states that this step has not been taken lightly and follows repeated attempts at getting clarity on how the company has spent its funding so far.

It’s after it was revealed at a recent meeting of the city council, that Galway 2020 has spent 18 million euro of the total 19 million it was allocated from government and EU sources.

The Fianna Fáil group has criticised this spending – particularly after the “widescale cancellation of events caused due to Covid-19”.

The letter continues to criticise the company citing figures of 100-thousand euro spent on hotels and 200-thousand euro spent on ‘professional fees’ in the first quarter of 2020.

The group – which comprises councillors Alan Cheevers, Peter Keane, John Connolly, Mike Crowe, and Imelda Byrne, as well as Senator Ollie Crowe – requests that an audit is carried out as soon as possible.

City East Cllr Alan Cheevers says the audit needs to be carried out before more money is allocated to Galway 2020.