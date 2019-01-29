Current track
Title
Artist

Fianna Fáil adds to Loughrea ticket with Cllr Canning and Pat Flanagan

Written by on 29 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Fianna Fáil ticket for the Loughrea Municipal District for the upcoming local election has finally be completed.

Controversy began last Friday night when just one person was selected for the ticket- Loughrea schoolteacher Shane Curley.

This was despite calls from the grassroots members to ensure that there be 3 candidates on the ticket.

Several candidates, including sitting Councillor Ivan Canning refused to vote in the convention in order to convey the views of the grassroots.

However some party members went ahead and selected Shane Curley for the ticket at the convention on Friday night.

An emergency meeting of the party has been held and it was agreed to complete the ticket with Councillor Ivan Canning from Portumna and retired garda Sergeant Pat Flanagan from Bullaun.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Fianna Fail selects four candidates to run in Gort Kinvara electoral area

29 January 2019

0 0

Convicted rapist with city address takes legal challenge over alleged delay in reviewing complaints of perjury

29 January 2019

0 0

Councillor Michael Fahy to tonight contest first Fianna Fáil selection convention in 14 years

28 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

KILKENNY MAKE IMPRESSIVE START TO ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE TITLE DEFENCE

Thumbnail
Previous post

New county speed limits to come into effect in March

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend