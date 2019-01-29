Fianna Fáil adds to Loughrea ticket with Cllr Canning and Pat Flanagan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Fianna Fáil ticket for the Loughrea Municipal District for the upcoming local election has finally be completed.

Controversy began last Friday night when just one person was selected for the ticket- Loughrea schoolteacher Shane Curley.

This was despite calls from the grassroots members to ensure that there be 3 candidates on the ticket.

Several candidates, including sitting Councillor Ivan Canning refused to vote in the convention in order to convey the views of the grassroots.

However some party members went ahead and selected Shane Curley for the ticket at the convention on Friday night.

An emergency meeting of the party has been held and it was agreed to complete the ticket with Councillor Ivan Canning from Portumna and retired garda Sergeant Pat Flanagan from Bullaun.