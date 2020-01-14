Fianna Fáil adds Orla Leyden to Roscommon-Galway General Election ticket

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fianna Fáil has added Roscommon councillor Orla Leyden to the general election ticket for the Roscommon/Galway constituency.

Orla Leyden is a Community Development and Social Researcher and was first elected to Roscommon County Council in 2004.

On entering politics, she followed in her father Senator Terry Leyden’s footsteps, who was first elected as a TD in 1977 and is a member of Seanad Eireann since 2002.

Orla Leyden will join sitting TD Eugene Murphy on the ticket for Fianna Fáil.

Fianna Fáil Councillor, Orla Leyden says that she wants a greater platform to achieve more for individuals and families throughout Roscommon/Galway