Fewer than 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 358 new cases nationally and 7 further deaths this month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 7 occurred in April, 3 occurred in March, 3 occurred in February, 3 occurred in January. 1 death was reported as occurring before January.*

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 46-102 years.

There has been a total of 4,803 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 12th April, the HPSC has been notified of 358 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 241,684** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 163 are men / 192 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 166 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath, 12 in Limerick and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 205 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 11th 2021, 1,063,666 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 749,450 people have received their first dose
  • 314,216 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*There is 1 death where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 241,684 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

  • 7-day incidence 58.7
  • 5-day moving average 396

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases*** (to midnight 12Apr2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 12Apr 2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 12Apr 2021)
Ireland358396131.76271
Offaly1313269.4210
Dublin166180210.22832
Kildare1629204454
Laois68196166
Westmeath610194.9173
Donegal3923177.1282
Meath1220161.5315
Cavan97154.9118
Longford03122.350
Louth77114.8148
Monaghan<54112.469
Mayo<511100.4131
Wicklow11894.8135
Roscommon559360
Galway<51486222
Wexford7380.8121
Tipperary6676.5122
Limerick121267.7132
Waterford10555.965
Cork51355.4301
Leitrim<5146.815
Kerry<5437.956
Clare643744
Carlow5135.120
Sligo0121.414
Kilkenny<5116.116

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

