Fewer homes completed in Galway city compared to this time last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fewer homes have been completed in Galway city this year compared to the same point in 2021.

However, there was an increase in the county area

According to CSO figures, 560 dwellings, which includes houses, apartments and scheme houses, have been built in the first two quarters of 2022 across the city and county.

It’s a slight decrease on the 575 built in the same time period last year, and it’s the city stats that are lagging.

In the county, 48 more homes were built this year, while in the city there was a decrease of 63 units.

Both years, almost two-thirds of the new dwellings built in the county were single houses.

While in the city, nearly 70 percent of dwellings built were scheme houses.