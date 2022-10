Galway Bay fm newsroom- The inaugural Galway Docklands Festival will be held later this month.

The festival is a collaboration betweenGalway Bay Seafoods, Galway Hooker Sailing Club and Galway Bay Boat Tours.

From the 21st to the 23rd October, events will be taking place including demonstrations, boat rides, arts and crafts and more.

The festivities will conclude with an auction in Claddagh Hall, with proceeds going to Galway RNLI and Lost At Sea Tragedies.