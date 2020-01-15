Fencing proposals to be costed in bid to address safety issues at N84 Curraghline

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of proposals are to be costed in the coming weeks in a bid to improve road safety and address animal welfare concerns at the N84 Curraghline.

It follows a multi-agency meeting last evening at County Hall where incidents over the last two years on the N84 with wandering horses have led to a number of collisions.

The meeting was attended by city and county council officials, local area councillors, the Department of Agriculture, Galway Traveller Movement and the Gardai.

Councillor James Charity described the round-table discussion as ‘productive’ and said proposals such as erecting fencing along two pinch-points are to be costed and considered.

He also said an agreement was made to examine the wider issue of animal welfare in areas such as chipping.

