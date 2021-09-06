Female entrepreneurship in the West and Northwest tops billing at GMIT event

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT will host an online conference tomorrow which aims to help fast track female entrepreneurship in the West and Northwest. (07/09)

Hosted by GMIT Innovation Hubs, “Empower Explore 2021” will focus on the area of early stage investment for women entrepreneurs and blockchain technology.

Several entrepreneurs will share their stories of how they have achieved success including founder of ‘Global Invest Her’ Anne Ravanona, who is keynote speaker for the event.

GMIT Empower Programme Manager Sandra Divilly says the event will be of interested to entrepreneurs across the region..

