Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Arts festival aimed at highlighting the housing crisis is taking place in Galway city this month.

The Féile Housing festival is the first of its kind and will play host to a range of events, all free of charge but donations welcome to the Galway Simon Community.

Among the events taking place on March 11th and 12th at Aras na nGael is a panel discussion, an art installation and a songwriting event.

Festival coordinator, Aoife Welby, explains the aim of the festival: