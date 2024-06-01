Galway Bay FM

1 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Feeling of futility over Active Travel schemes in rural Galway villages

Share story:
Feeling of futility over Active Travel schemes in rural Galway villages

There is a feeling of futility in relation to securing adequate funding for Active Travel projects for villages across Galway.

That was the consensus at this week’s meeting of Tuam area councillors, with representatives raising concerns about the lack of funding being given to projects.

Fine Gael Councillor Pete Roache put forward a motion to gain clarity on what happens once applications get sent in, as he says it seems funding is frozen.

Councillor Roache says groups and engineers are putting a lot of time into reports to no avail:

Share story:

Galway University Hospital and Saolta Group announce further progress in delivery of major capital projects

Galway University Hospitals (GUH) and the Saolta University Health Care Group have announced further progress in the delivery of the major capital project...

Galway wins three silver medals at Bord Bia’s Bloom

Galway has taken three silver medals at Bord Bia’s Bloom The Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board won a silver medal for their Plant Nurser...

Boil Water Notice lifted for localised area in Loughrea Town

Uisce Éireann wishes to notify customers that the Boil Water Notice issued in August 2023 on a localised area in Loughrea Town has been lifted with immed...

Galway Bay FM's Keith Finnegan awarded Freedom of the City

Galway Bay FM’s Keith Finnegan has been awarded Freedom of the City this afternoon. The prestigious award recognises not just his three decades in b...