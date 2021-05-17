Feedback sought from remote workers in Galway East

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Employees resident in the Galway East area are being invited to have their say on the future of remote working.

Local TD Ciaran Cannon and the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris are seeking the public’s involvement at an online event due to be held tomorrow evening.

The talk is the ninth event in the “Shape Your Future” series which is being led by Fine Gael.

The event takes place at 8pm tomorrow and a registration portal is available online at finegael.ie

Deputy Cannon argues the increased demand for remote working opportunities and the continued rollout of the national broadband plan are crucial for rural towns and communities across county Galway.

He says feedback is needed from people on the ground at tomorrow evening’s event.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.