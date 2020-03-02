February trolley figures at UHG worsen by 400 percent since 2006

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The number of people waiting on trolleys during the month of February at UHG has worsened by 400 percent since 2006.

Last month was the worst February on record for UHG since records began – with 805 people forced to wait on trolleys or in wards.

The figure of 805 people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway last month was the third worst figure nationwide.

It’s also the worst February on record for UHG – and represents a four fold increase on the figure of 198 recorded in February 2006.

