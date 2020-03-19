February sees drop in unemployment across Galway but current crisis to put paid to upturn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – February saw a drop in unemployment figures across Galway, but the current crisis will put paid to the upturn in employment prospects.

Last month, Loughrea was the only area in the county which recorded an increase on the live register.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions today warned there could be more job losses in the next few weeks than there were in the first few years of the economic crash.

Last month, there were 9,451 people on the live register in county Galway – a drop of almost 200 on the figure recorded in January.

The only increase was in Loughrea – where unemployment figures rose very slightly from 1001 to 1013.

Elsewhere, it was decreases across the board.

In the city the February figure dropped from 4,661 to 4,509.

In Tuam, there was a marginal drop from 1,466 people on the live register to 1,453.

Elsewhere, there are now 706 people on the live register in Gort – a drop of 10 on the figure recorded in January.

Clifden experienced a 20 person decrease in unemployment figures, now standing at 664.

While in Ballinasloe, the jobless figure is now 1,106 – a very slight drop on the figure of 1,117 recorded in January.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions says 200 thousand more layoffs are possible, on top of the 140 thousand people who’ve already lost their job.

It’s calling on the government to introduce more ambitious measures to protect workers’ salaries.

ICTU General Secretary Patricia King says the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is already being felt