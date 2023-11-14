Galway Bay FM

14 November 2023

Feature: OPW Minister visits Clarinbridge to witness destruction caused by Storm Debi

OPW Minister Patrick O Donovan was in Galway this morning to witness first hand some of the devastation caused by Storm Debi.

He visited the worst hit area in Galway – Clarinbridge – where locals are still coming to terms with the extent of the damage.

He then made his way to Galway City to examine damage caused to businesses and homes in the Spanish Arch area.

David Nevin and Leah Hogarty trailed the Minister today – starting in Clarinbridge.

