Feature: Education Minister officially opens new schools in Athenry

GBFM Newsroom – Education Minister Norma Foley was in Galway on Friday to visit a number of schools in East Galway.

She officially launched new buildings for Presentation College Athenry and Clarin College, as well as a new science building at Colaiste an Chreagain in Mountbellew.

David Nevin went along to Presentation College Athenry on Friday evening – and talked with students and Minister Foley.

The first person you’ll hear is student Saoirse Moore – reflecting on a speech she gave to a packed sports hall.