Feature: Climate protestors urge Galway public to start fresh conversations on climate change

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Climate protestors took to the streets of Galway this afternoon, urging the public to start fresh conversations around climate change.

The demonstration was held by Fridays for Future, an international movement that stems from Greta Thunberg’s protest in 2018 outside the Swedish parliament.

The message today was clear – we’re sleepwalking into a major crisis and the Government is not doing enough to tackle it.

David Nevin was at today’s demonstration to speak to some of those involved.