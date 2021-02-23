Feasibility report published on Gort Lowlands Flood Relief scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long awaited feasibility report on the Gort Lowlands Flood Relief Scheme has been published with the assessment confirming that flood risk is widespread and significant throughout the Gort Lowlands and is exacerbated by the prolonged flood risk duration characteristic of groundwater floodplains.

The 103 page report states proposed works under the scheme include flood alleviation channels and culverts, flow control structures, road raising and flood relief roads, existing culvert and channel upgrade and maintenance.

Focus areas include Thoor Ballylee Castle, Crowe Street and Gort Bridge, Labane North, Labane South and Ballinduff Upper, Cockstown, Tullira, Termon and Roo.

The report states that the extensive nature of the flood risk is such that it potentially threatens the viability of rural communities and businesses throughout the Gort Lowlands area.

It adds that the flood risk to farm building complexes could potentially cause a significant environmental impact including polluting of the groundwater sourced public water supplies and the many special areas of conservation.

It’s also stated that the flood risk at Thoor Ballylee, Kiltartan Church and Coole Park has the potential to impact on the internationally important cultural heritage of the South Galway Region.

The direct cost for construction works is estimated at €14 million.

A public consultation will take place from this Friday and will run until April 3rd.

Local councillor Joe Byrne says the publication of the report is momentous for the people of South Galway as it clearly defines the road map for flood mitigation works.

He’s encouraging all those impacted to engage with the public consultation process.