Fears waiting lists for nursing home supports will jump ahead of winter months

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Concerns have been raised that waiting lists for the fair deal scheme in Galway will significantly jump in the lead up to Winter.

Roscommon/Galway TD Eugene Murphy has highlighted the issue, saying Galway figures have already suffered a 30 per cent jump in the last weeks of September.

The Fair Deal Scheme provides financial support for those in long term nursing home care

Nationally, 525 people are on waiting lists for the scheme ,with an average waiting time of over a month.

